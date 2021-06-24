$4.24 EPS Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report $4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.59 and the lowest is $3.90. Lennox International reported earnings of $2.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $12.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $12.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.47 to $14.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.50.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $130,951.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,639 shares in the company, valued at $526,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,255. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 127,144 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lennox International by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth $25,994,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LII traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,931. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.25. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.99%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.