$407.35 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce sales of $407.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $409.70 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $306.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,365 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.95 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

