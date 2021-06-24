407,528 Shares in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 407,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.48% of Rimini Street as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,845,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $4,688,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth about $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,072,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $540.59 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.37 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,592 shares of company stock valued at $340,307 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.