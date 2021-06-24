42,016 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amdocs by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after buying an additional 98,712 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $10,136,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Amdocs by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.82 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

