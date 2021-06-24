$458.17 Million in Sales Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to post $458.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $459.80 million and the lowest is $456.22 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $357.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $78.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $88.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

