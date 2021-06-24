$477.58 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report $477.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.60 million. Graco posted sales of $366.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. Graco has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graco by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

