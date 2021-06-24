4NEW (KWATT) One Day Volume Tops $872.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $38,802.28 and approximately $872.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.42 or 0.00607430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000290 BTC.

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

