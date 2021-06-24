$5.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce earnings per share of $5.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.50. CACI International reported earnings of $3.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $18.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.10 to $18.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.23 to $17.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $258.72 on Monday. CACI International has a 12 month low of $190.16 and a 12 month high of $266.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth $93,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.