$5.88 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post sales of $5.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.28 million to $6.27 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $4.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $24.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $26.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.20 million, with estimates ranging from $25.79 million to $36.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.87. 1,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,343. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $228.16 million, a PE ratio of 116.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

