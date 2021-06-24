500 Shares in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in StoneX Group by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98,128 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,916,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in StoneX Group by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 727 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,012 shares of company stock worth $1,786,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

SNEX opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.71. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

