50,000 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Bought by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,940 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after buying an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Range Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,849,000 after buying an additional 264,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Range Resources by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,520,000 after buying an additional 401,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.16.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

