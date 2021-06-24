$51.20 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce $51.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $50.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $208.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.30 million to $214.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $207.53 million, with estimates ranging from $205.10 million to $212.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

German American Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $38.25. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,888. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $223,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,477,000 after purchasing an additional 295,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,263,000 after buying an additional 111,739 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,776,000 after buying an additional 54,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 50,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 113,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 35,202 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.