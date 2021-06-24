51job (JOBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 25th. Analysts expect 51job to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $77.85 on Thursday. 51job has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.07.

Get 51job alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.