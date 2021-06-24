54,352 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NRG Energy stock opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

