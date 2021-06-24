5,570 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Nordson by 38.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the first quarter worth about $1,980,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Nordson by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $217.90 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $224.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.17.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

