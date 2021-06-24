5,636 Shares in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Translate Bio by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Translate Bio by 47.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -97.78 and a beta of 0.92.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

