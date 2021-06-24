$6.19 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post sales of $6.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80 billion. CarMax posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $22.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $23.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $118.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.25. CarMax has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.