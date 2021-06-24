$68.69 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to announce sales of $68.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.67 million and the highest is $69.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $282.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.29 million to $285.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $326.79 million, with estimates ranging from $321.49 million to $335.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

CERT stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 464,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.82. Certara has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

In related news, insider Justin Edge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,080,371.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,874,095 shares of company stock valued at $214,486,017 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 28.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

