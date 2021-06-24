$719.04 Million in Sales Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to announce sales of $719.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $676.00 million and the highest is $751.34 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $343.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE TNL traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 773,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,066. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $204,741,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $168,660,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $162,459,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

