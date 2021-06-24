80,000 Shares in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Purchased by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.44. 11,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,702. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $305.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

