$972.26 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RH (NYSE:RH) will post sales of $972.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $978.10 million and the lowest is $966.54 million. RH reported sales of $709.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $677.18. 446,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,710. RH has a 1 year low of $246.12 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $654.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth about $12,621,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 166,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.