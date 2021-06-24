Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-4.500 EPS.

Shares of ABT traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.12. 267,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,732,961. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.05. The firm has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

