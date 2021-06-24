AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lessened by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.4% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.63. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

