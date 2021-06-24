Abcam (LON:ABC) PT Raised to GBX 1,350

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,412 ($18.45).

LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,356 ($17.72) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,417.60. Abcam has a 1-year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1,506.67.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

