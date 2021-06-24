AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Get AC Immune alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $8.13 on Monday. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.75.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the period. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.