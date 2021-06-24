Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $356,000 Stake in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:IBA opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.52. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4008 per share. This is an increase from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

