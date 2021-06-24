Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $401,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,083,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

WEN opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

