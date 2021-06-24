Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCSF opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.15%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

