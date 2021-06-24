Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $346,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

