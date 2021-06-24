Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,908 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $40,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.69.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 23.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

