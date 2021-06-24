Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 40,143 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 838.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,143 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 49,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $374.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

