Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $173.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.10. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.60 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. Truist lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.