Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.
ACN opened at $285.70 on Thursday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.
In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
