Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

ACN opened at $285.70 on Thursday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.52.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

