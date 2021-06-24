Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.71-8.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.52. Accenture also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.710-8.800 EPS.

ACN stock opened at $285.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.52.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.