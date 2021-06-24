Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.63. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $208,444.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.