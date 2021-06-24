Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $604.84.

ADBE stock opened at $574.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe has a 12 month low of $416.03 and a 12 month high of $579.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

