Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Acquires 18,354 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 27.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.04. 5,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,334. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.60. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

The Aaron’s Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

