Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Acquires 6,657 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after purchasing an additional 376,614 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kirby by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284,297 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 902,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,767,000 after purchasing an additional 66,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kirby by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.52. 1,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,429. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

