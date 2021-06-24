Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,122 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Landstar System worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 1,229.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.56. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.17 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

