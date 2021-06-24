Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for approximately 1.5% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.11% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,090,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,088 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,626 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,804,000 after purchasing an additional 659,501 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 105,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

