Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Invests $4.21 Million in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 172,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.09% of Leslie’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,289 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,412,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,915,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Strain sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $324,266.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Insiders sold a total of 15,216,010 shares of company stock valued at $409,344,111 in the last 90 days.

Shares of LESL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 31,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,987. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.85. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

