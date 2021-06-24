Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 18,579 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,579 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 31.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Blackbaud by 15.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,121,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Blackbaud by 30.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 283,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of BLKB stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $78.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,302.38, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $201,313.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,876. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.