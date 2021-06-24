Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAV. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cormark upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.86.

AAV stock opened at C$4.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$846.51 million and a PE ratio of -47.37. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.74.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

