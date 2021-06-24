Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Trading Up 6.5%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) shares were up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 33,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,696,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEVA shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,480,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,083,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $237,560,000.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

