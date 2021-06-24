Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.69.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $52.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,548 shares of company stock worth $343,757. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Aflac by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Aflac by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.