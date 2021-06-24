Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 111.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 133.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 69,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 39,401 shares during the period.

Shares of A opened at $147.24 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,277 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

