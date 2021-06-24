Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Sells $285,556.80 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dominique Grau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34.

Shares of A stock opened at $147.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.32. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $148.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,948,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 224,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,641,000 after buying an additional 44,693 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

