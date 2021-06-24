Akash Network Price Reaches $3.70 on Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00010588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $241.93 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00046709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00099998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00164046 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,066.44 or 1.00412143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 143,556,421 coins and its circulating supply is 65,426,467 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

