Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $807,017.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $444,600.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,482,209.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,881. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $150.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.75. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

