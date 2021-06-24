Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alamo Group.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALG stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $150.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.75. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.
About Alamo Group
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
