Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

ARE stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.93. The stock had a trading volume of 677,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $193.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

